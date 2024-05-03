Man arrested after three women injured in Dundalk attack

A man has been arrested after an attack in which three women were injured in Co Louth.

Gardaí in Dundalk were alerted to the incident at a home in Glenwood Estate on Friday afternoon.

One of the injured women is receiving treatment for “serious injuries” at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, gardaí said.

The two other injured women were taken to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk.

A man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co Louth.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

