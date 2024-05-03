Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man arrested after three women injured in Dundalk attack

Man arrested after three women injured in Dundalk attack
Garda logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been arrested after an attack in which three women were injured in Co Louth.

Gardaí in Dundalk were alerted to the incident at a home in Glenwood Estate on Friday afternoon.

One of the injured women is receiving treatment for “serious injuries” at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, gardaí said.

The two other injured women were taken to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk.

Advertisement

A man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co Louth.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man jailed for smuggling two women into Ireland

 By Beat News
Win 2

WIN on Beat Breakfast with Tubs & Tiles, Wexford!

 By Claire Rowe
Win 3

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Audi Waterford!

 By Claire Rowe
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement