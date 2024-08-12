Man arrested after woman (34) and young girl (11) were stabbed

A man has been arrested in Leicester Square in central London after two people, including an 11 year old girl, were stabbed.

The child and a 34-year-old woman were taken to hospital, but their injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.

Police say the person they detained is their only suspect and there's no suggestion it was terror-related.

The incident happened this morning at approximately 11:30am on Monday, 12th of August.

Police were called and officers were on scene within minutes.

They gave emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A girl, aged 11, was taken to hospital with stabbing injuries.

She is seriously injured and will require further treatment, but her condition is thankfully not life threatening.

Her mother, aged 34, also suffered minor injuries.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, in charge of policing for Westminster, said: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family. We will continue to provide support to them over the coming days and weeks.

“I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public, including staff from local businesses, who bravely intervened in this incident. They put themselves at risk and showed the best of London in doing so. I must also recognise the efforts of our officers who quickly arrived on scene and provided first aid to the victims until colleagues from LAS arrived.

“An urgent investigation is now ongoing and detectives are working to establish the details around exactly what happened.

“At this stage we don’t believe the suspect and the victims were known to each other.

“While we continue to work to establish the suspect’s motive, at this stage there is nothing to indicate the attack was terror-related.

