A man has been arrested after gardaí seized drugs worth an estimated €150,000 in Limerick yesterday.

Quantities of cannabis and heroin were seized by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and armed gardaí.

Approximately 5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 and 12oz of Diamorphine (heroin) with an estimated street value of €50,000 were recovered.

The drugs were uncovered after a house at Colbert Park, Janesboro in Limerick was searched.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

Share it:













Don't Miss