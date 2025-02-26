Play Button
News

Man arrested following death of woman on ferry released without charge

Man arrested following death of woman on ferry released without charge
Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, Ireland.
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A man arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman's body on a ship at Rosslare has been released without charge.

Post mortem examinations on the woman have been completed but the results won't be released for technical reasons.

It's understood she had been part of a group which had been travelling to Ireland from Britain.

Officers say they aren't looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) continues to engage with and support the family of the deceased.

A Garda Senior Investigating Officer, will now supervise the completion of an investigation for the purpose of a file to assist a Coroner's Inquest.

A statement from Gardaí says: "As previously highlighted, An Garda Síochána is not investigating any other separate alleged Public Order Incidents on board this ferry sailing."

