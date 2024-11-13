Play Button
Man arrested following fatal assault at luxury Laois hotel

Man arrested following fatal assault at luxury Laois hotel
Garda sign outside a station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
A man has been arrested following the death of a man at a luxury hotel in North County Laois.

Gardaí say they were alerted to an incident at Ballyfin Demesne just before 8pm last night.

When they arrived at the five-star hotel, they found the body of a man in his 60s – they believe he had been assaulted.

A man in his 30s was arrested and brought to a garda station in the East of the country where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical exam and an incident room has been set up at Portlaoise Garda Station.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the victim’s family.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

