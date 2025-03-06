Man arrested following JCB Garda chase in Carlow remains in custody

The man arrested in relation to the theft and pursuit of a JCB digger in Carlow remains in custody this morning.

Gardaí responded to the theft of a JCB digger where a managed pursuit was put in place to ensure the safety of all involved including the public and members of An Garda Síochána.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen from the Tullow area at around 6:30 am yesterday morning (Weds March 6th).

Several Gardaí followed the digger where it was eventually stopped and a man was arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Road Traffic Acts.

Areas affected by this dangerous driving include Castledermot, Carlow, Tullow and Ballon.

He is currently detained at a Garda Station in Carlow under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and remains in custody this morning.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

"Any person who may have any images or video footage of this driving incident which took place on rural roads in County Carlow please come forward. Please copy or make the imagery available to An Garda Siochana. You can contact us at Carlow Garda Station on 059 91 36620." - Superintendent Anthony Farrellfrom Carlow Garda Station.

