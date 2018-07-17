Man arrested following suspected knife attack in Waterford

17 July 2018

A man has been arrested following an assault in Waterford this morning.

The incident happened at a house at Gracedieu Road in the City at twenty past five.

A woman in her early 20s was brought to University Hospital Waterford suffering from facial injuries, believed to be sustained as a result of a knife attack.

A 28 year old man is being detained at Waterford Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A forensic examination has been carried out and gardai are searching for a weapon.

