Man arrested following suspected knife attack in Waterford

Man arrested following suspected knife attack in Waterford17 July 2018
A man has been arrested following an assault in Waterford this morning.
The incident happened at a house at Gracedieu Road in the City at twenty past five.
A woman in her early 20s was brought to University Hospital Waterford suffering from facial injuries, believed to be sustained as a result of a knife attack.
A 28 year old man is being detained at Waterford Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
A forensic examination has been carried out and gardai are searching for a weapon.