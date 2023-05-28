Man arrested for opening plane door during flight

A passenger was arrested after an emergency door was opened on a flight from the southern island of Jeju to the southeastern city of Daegu in South Korea.

The man says he did it "to get off the plane quickly"

12 people of the 194 on board were slightly injured when the door of the Asiana service was opened as it was flying into Daegu.

The transport ministry said that several people on board tried to stop the man from opening the door but the passenger partly opened it.

Local media say he was "stressed" when he allegedly unlocked it 213 metres above the ground.

Passengers posted videos on social media of the incident.

Asiana Airlines A321 lands safely at Daegu Airport in South Korea after the emergency exit door was opened by a passenger on approach. 9 people taken to hospital with breathing difficulties. pic.twitter.com/Jzed4PMDvc — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 26, 2023

The transport ministry later said the person who opened the door had been detained and taken into custody where a possible violation of aviation safety laws was being investigated.

