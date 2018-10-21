By Gordon Deegan

Gardaí have arrested a 49-year old Co Mayo man concerning the alleged daytime rape of a 75-year-old woman in Ennis last Thursday.

It is understood that the man lured the woman into his car under false pretences outside Ennis public library which is located opposite a secondary school for girls, the Coláiste Muire at around 11.30 on Thursday morning.

It is alleged that the man then brought the woman in his car to a car-park located behind Ennis Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre one km away where the alleged rape took place.

The man had stopped his car at Ennis General Hospital and St Joseph’s Hospital before reaching the leisure centre car-park with the woman.

However later on Thursday, the alert was raised by the pensioner and Gardaí were able to identify the man’s car through Garda CCTV footage located at the McDonald’s roundabout in Ennis which is only 100 metres from the leisure centre.

Chief Supt of the Clare Garda Division, John Kerin has confirmed that a male has been arrested in relation to the alleged rape in Ennis and brought to a Garda Station in Co Mayo for questioning.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and Chief Supt Kerin confirmed that the man was released without charge on Saturday lunchtime and he stated that a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the earliest opportunity.

Chief Supt Kerin said that Gardai are “not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation”.

Chief Supt Kerin declined to comment on the circumstances around the alleged rape for operational reasons.

