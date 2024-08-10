Man arrested in connection with death of elderly woman in Tipperary released without charge

Gardaí have confirmed that a man, aged in his 50s, who was arrested yesterday evening in relation to the death of 89-year-old Josephine Ray, was released without charge this afternoon.

The Gardaí have noted that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The woman, aged in her 50s, who was also arrested yesterday evening, remains in Garda custody at this time.

Josephine Ray was found dead in her home at St Joseph Park in Nenagh on Sunday, August 4th.

A murder investigation was launched on August 6th.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the St Joseph’s Park area of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, between 8 pm on Saturday, 3rd August 2024, and mid-day on Sunday, 4th August 2024.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

