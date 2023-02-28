Play Button
Man arrested in connection with death of man (37) in Kilkenny

Man arrested in connection with death of man (37) in Kilkenny
Photo: Collins
Kenneth Fox & Beat News

Gardaí are investigating death of a man in Kilkenny in what is believed to have been a suspected fatal assault.

The man was discovered at a residence at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny city, at approximately 6pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Its understood the victim in this case was stabbed to death.

The body of the 37 year old is still at the scene this morning.

The State Pathologist and Coroner's Office have been notified.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

