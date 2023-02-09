Play Button
Man arrested in connection with Dublin Airport drone activity

Man arrested in connection with Dublin Airport drone activity
People queue at Dublin Airport, as officials have said they are "confident" that passengers will not miss flights this weekend if they arrive at the airport at the recommended time. It comes after Dublin Airport made international headlines last weekend after long queues stretched outside the airport terminals and over 1,000 people missed their flights. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.
Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with drone activity at Dublin Airport on Tuesday, January 24th.

The man was arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

The man is currently being detained at Dublin Airport Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and investigations are ongoing.

It comes after there were 16 disruptions to flights at Dublin Airport over the three-day St Brigid's bank holiday weekend due to drones, despite it being illegal to fly a drone within 5km of an airport.

On Tuesday evening, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Jack Chambers met with the DAA – the operator of Dublin Airport – as well as the Irish Aviation Authority, the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána.

He said that the DAA made two recommendations on what action the State should take; introduce technology to signal-jam or bring down drones safely, and increase the maximum sentences for people who illegally fly drones over airfields.

Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy had on Tuesday argued that Dublin Airport should be made liable for costs to an airline if it did not ensure the airport was drone-free, but DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said that the matter was State-wide, and the patrolling of drones lies more under the remit of the departments of Justice or Defence than Transport.

 

