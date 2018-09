A man has been arrested following an alleged assault on another man in Enniscorthy last night.

The victim went to check on a disturbance in the yard of his home in Clonegal at around 11.30pm last night when he was attacked with an iron bar.

He was treated for head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardai arrested a man in his 30s shortly after the incident.

He is currently being questioned in Baltinglass Garda Station.

