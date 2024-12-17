Man arrested in connection with Kyran Durnin case has died

A man who was arrested in connection with the suspected murder of Kyran Durnin has died.

He was taken into custody last week - and was the second arrest in the case.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found dead at a house in Drogheda earlier today.

The man was released from Garda custody without charge last Friday evening after being questioned for 24 hours on suspicion of murder.

Kyran Durnin, who was six when last seen alive, was reported missing from his home in Drogheda in August.

In October, gardaí upgraded their missing person's case to a murder investigation, saying they were treating Kyran as missing and presumed dead.

Reporting by Barry White

