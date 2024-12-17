Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man arrested in connection with Kyran Durnin case has died

Man arrested in connection with Kyran Durnin case has died
Kyran Durnin. Image: An Garda Síochána
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man who was arrested in connection with the suspected murder of Kyran Durnin has died.

He was taken into custody last week - and was the second arrest in the case.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found dead at a house in Drogheda earlier today.

The man was released from Garda custody without charge last Friday evening after being questioned for 24 hours on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement

Kyran Durnin, who was six when last seen alive, was reported missing from his home in Drogheda in August.

In October, gardaí upgraded their missing person's case to a murder investigation, saying they were treating Kyran as missing and presumed dead.

Reporting by Barry White 

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish Blood Transfusion Service urging donors to give blood this Christmas

 By Rachael Dunphy
Wexford News 2

Wexford TD Verona Murphy tipped to be next Ceann Comhairle

 By Rachael Dunphy
Kilkenny News 3

GoFundMe set up as Kilkenny family are left devastated by house fire

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement