A man has been arrested in connection with a romance fraud scam.

Gardaí in Dundalk have been investigating after a report was made by a woman last year.

The woman alleged she had been defrauded out of a "significant" amount of cash over a number of months.

A man in his 30s was arrested at Dublin Airport today and is being held at a garda station in the North West.

