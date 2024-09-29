Play Button
Man arrested in Louth after car stolen with teenager inside

A garda street lamp attached to the side of a building, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
A man's being questioned in Dundalk, after Police and Gardaí were alerted to a car being stolen in Belfast yesterday, with a young woman still inside.

The PSNI says a girl escaped from the car when it stopped briefly in Lisburn - before it was spotted on the A1 a short time later, driving towards the border at speeds over 160kph.

The 17-year-old girl was uninjured but left shaken by her ordeal.

Gardaí later located the car on Newry Road in Dundalk and a man in his 20s was arrested nearby.

Investigations are ongoing.

