Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in relation to a fatal assault in County Kildare last month.

He's being questioned at a Garda station in the County, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

A man in his 40s was discovered with serious injuries outside a house in the Piercetown area of Newbridge on March 8th.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died from the injuries he received during the assault.

Advertisement

Gardaí investigations are ongoing, and anybody with information is asked to present themselves to any Garda station.

This is the second travesty to occur in the County since March.

Earlier this month, a teenage girl died in tragic circumstances only eight kilometres from Newbridge.

A Gardaí statement said: "The body of a woman aged in her late teens was recovered from the area.

"Her body was removed to hospital for post-mortem. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Advertisement

"This incident appears to be a tragic accident. Foul play is not suspected."

Gardaí had conducted a search operation with the assistance of Mountain Rescue and the local Fire Service.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.