Man arrested in relation to GSOC Hutch investigation

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation into a GSOC investigator attending a party alongside Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

The man, who is in his 60s, is being detained at a Garda Station in the east of the country.

The party was held in Dublin the night Mr. Hutch was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne last week.

In a statement released this morning, Gardai said: "A male has been arrested on suspicion of an offence contrary to section 81, Garda Síochána Act 2005.