Man arrested in relation to GSOC Hutch investigation

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation into a GSOC investigator attending a party alongside Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.
The man, who is in his 60s, is being detained at a Garda Station in the east of the country.
The party was held in Dublin the night Mr. Hutch was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne last week.
In a statement released this morning, Gardai said: "A male has been arrested on suspicion of an offence contrary to section 81, Garda Síochána Act 2005.
The man is being detained at a Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardai continued to say: "As this is an ongoing criminal Investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."
GSOC Investigation
Gardaí are investigating reports that an officer at the Garda Ombudsman attended a party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch last week.
The gathering was reportedly held last Monday (April 17th), the day Mr Hutch was acquitted of the 2016 Regency hotel murder of David Byrne in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.
Mr Hutch walked out the front door of the Criminal Courts of Justice after the 52-day trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.
On Monday evening (April 24th), Minister for Justice Simon Harris said he had received the report he requested from the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) chairperson regarding the issue.
