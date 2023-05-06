Man arrested in Waterford after seizure of drugs worth €141,000

Gardaí seized over €141,000 of suspected cannabis, cocaine, and tablets along with over €10,000 in cash during a search conducted as part of Operation Tara in Waterford City on Friday.

The search took place at approximately 7:45 am at a property in Ferrybank by Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit.

It was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in Waterford City.

During the course of this search, Gardaí seized approximately €89,320 of suspected cannabis, €20,700 of suspected cocaine, €24,000 of suspected Alprazolam tablets, and €7,000 of suspected Zopiclone tablets. €10,540 in cash was also seized.

All drugs seized (totaling €141,020) will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and remains in Garda custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

