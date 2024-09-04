Man being questioned after 1.44 million cigarettes seized by Revenue

A man is being questioned after 1.44 million cigarettes were seized in County Meath.

They were discovered by Revenue officers following a search earlier.

The cigarettes, branded Richmond, represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €950,000.

Revenue

Advertisement

As a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized 1,440,000 cigarettes in Co. Meath earlier today.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Richmond’, have an estimated value of €1,206,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €949,000.

A man in his 30s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

Advertisement

Revenue Officers are urging any businesses, or members of the public, if they have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.