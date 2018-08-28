A man has been charged in relation to a cannabis and heroin seizure in Limerick on Sunday.

Drugs worth an estimated €150,000 were seized at a house in Colbert Park, Janesboro, Limerick.

Approximately 5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 and 12oz of Diamorphine (heroin) with an estimated street value of €50,000 were recovered.

The 56-year-old man has been charged in relation to the seizure.

He will appear at Galway District Court this morning at 11am.

Pic: An Garda Síochána

