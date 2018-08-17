Man charged in connection with seizure of cocaine worth €45k in Cork

Man charged in connection with seizure of cocaine worth €45k in Cork17 August 2018
Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 20s following the seizure of approximately €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine yesterday in Cork.
While on patrol on MacCurtain Street at 2pm, gardaí observed a man acting suspiciously.
Upon seeing gardaí, the man attempted to hide in a nearby doorway.
He was searched and found to be in possession of €45,000 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis).
He was arrested, brought to Mayfield Garda and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been charged to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.
Digital Desk