Man charged in murder probe after woman found dead in Dundalk

Garda station, © PA Archive/PA Images
A man has been charged as part of the investigation into the death of a woman in Co Louth.

Catherine Henry (62) was found dead at her home in Bridge Street in Dundalk on May 24th.

The man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and was held at a garda station in Co Louth under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was due to appear at Dundalk District Court at 9.30pm on Friday.

Ms Henry was originally from west Dublin and had only lived in Dundalk in recent years, according to The Irish Times. She was well known in the Co Louth town for her work with a local charity providing free meals to the homeless.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

