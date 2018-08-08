A man has appeared before Waterford District Court charged over the death of popular musician Damien O’Brien.

26 year old Craig McGrath from 38 Poleberry in the city was charged with manslaughter at a special sitting of the court yesterday.

Damien O’Brien who was 27 and from Kilmacow died following an assault which took place on John’s Street in the early hours of July 7th.

Craig McGrath was remanded in custody to a sitting of Waterford District Court next Tuesday where it’s expected an application will be made for bail.

