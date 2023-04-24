Man charged over fatal dog attack over the weekend

A man has been charged following a fatal dog attack that happened in Derby, in the UK, over the weekend.

The man who died after being attacked by a dog has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, April 23rd 2023.

Police have since charged Gary Stevens, who's 53 of Cameron Road, Derby, under the Dangerous Dog Act.

He will appear in court later today.

Attack

The man died at the scene following the fatal attack at home on Cameron Road, Derby.

A dog was also found at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public, and it was "destroyed" at the scene.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the dangerous dogs’ act and he remains in custody at this time.

Police Statement

Derby Police released a statement following the

"A man has been charged under the dangerous dog act following the death of another man at a house in Derby.

"It follows an incident on Cameron Road in Derby just after 5.50am on Saturday 22 April.

"Gary Stevens, of Cameron Road, Derby, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 24 April.

"The 53-year-old has been charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

"Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.

"Wayne sadly died after suffering injuries from a dog attack.

"Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time."

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and an out-of-control dog in Derby on Saturday.

Anyone who can help with the inquiries of the police is asked to come forward.

