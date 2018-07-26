A man has been charged with the murder of Martin Clancy at a flat in Limerick in January.

33-year-old Alex Kelly with an address at Little O’ Curry Street appeared before Limerick District Court this morning charged with murder on January 1, 2018.

The body of 45-year-old Mr Clancy was found on January 7 in an upstairs apartment at Little O’Curry Street.

The court heard Mr Kelly “made no reply” after he was charged.

Mr Kelly was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on July 31.

Martin Clancy

– Digital Desk

