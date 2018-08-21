Man detained overnight by gardaí investigating stabbing

21 August 2018

A man in his 30s has been detained overnight by gardaí investigating a fatal stabbing in the Crumlin area of Dublin.

A 63-year-old man died in the attack in Rutland Grove on Sunday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area around 8pm on Sunday.

Anyone with dashcam footage that time is also being asked to come forward.

Yesterday, gardaí said they are trying to trace the movements of a red Toyota Yaris.

They are looking to speak to anyone who noticed the Toyota with L plates and 04-WW registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda Station 01-666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The scene of the fatal stabbing of a 63-year-old at a house on Rutland Grove. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins

