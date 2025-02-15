Play Button
News

Man dies following assault in Dublin last night

Man dies following assault in Dublin last night
Gardai car livery, © PA Archive/PA Images
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has died after an assault in Dublin city last night

Gardaí responded to a serious public order incident on South Anne Street, Dublin 2, last night.

The incident happened just off Grafton Street, one of the city's top tourist destinations.

A man who was injured during the incident was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

A second man is currently receiving treatment for injuries in Hospital.

The scene is currently being held for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com. 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Cillian Murphy and Saoirse Ronan among winners at the IFTAs

 By Lily Kennedy
News 2

Being single costs over a thousand euro more a month than being in a relationship

 By Beat News
News 3

Between 4 and 5pm most popular time to buy Valentine's flowers

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement