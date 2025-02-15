Man dies following assault in Dublin last night

A man has died after an assault in Dublin city last night

Gardaí responded to a serious public order incident on South Anne Street, Dublin 2, last night.

The incident happened just off Grafton Street, one of the city's top tourist destinations.

A man who was injured during the incident was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second man is currently receiving treatment for injuries in Hospital.

The scene is currently being held for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

