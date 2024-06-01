Play Button
Man dies after being struck by car in Clare

Photo: PA Images
A man has died after he was struck by a car on the N18 in County Clare early on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 4.15am in the northbound lanes of the dual-carriageway at junction 5 near Cratloe.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident along with Clare County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Shannon and Ennis stations.

The man was struck close to the flyover near Portdrine while the car came to a stop about 100 metres away. It’s understood the driver of the car was not seriously hurt but was left shaken.

The injured man was treated at the scene before being rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he has since passed away.

The main Limerick to Shannon N18 route has been closed at junction 5 and traffic diverted via Portdrine and the Cratloe/Sixmilebridge road.

A technical examination of the scene is expected to carried out this morning.

Anyone travelling to Shannon Airport this morning are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

In November 2007, a man in his 60s died after he struck by a car as he crossed the same section of dual-carriageway. That tragic incident occurred just a few hundred metres from the scene of this morning’s incident.

Pat Flynn

