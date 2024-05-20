Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man dies after car enters water at Buncrana pier

Man dies after car enters water at Buncrana pier
Buncrana Pier, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash in Donegal, where a car entered the water.

It happened yesterday morning at Buncrana Pier.

Around 7:30am yesterday morning, emergency services were alerted to a car entering the water at Buncrana Pier.

It was eventually recovered following a multi-agency operation, but the body of a man in his 80s was found inside the car.

Advertisement

He was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, in particular those who were in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6:30am and 7:30am yesterday morning.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Ours to Protect 1

Ep 47 - ACT Waterford

 By Joleen Murphy
Waterford News 2

The Prodigy revealed as All Together Now headliners

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

Cahill: A real rebuild job is needed in Tipperary

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement