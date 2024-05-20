Man dies after car enters water at Buncrana pier

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash in Donegal, where a car entered the water.
It happened yesterday morning at Buncrana Pier.
Around 7:30am yesterday morning, emergency services were alerted to a car entering the water at Buncrana Pier.
It was eventually recovered following a multi-agency operation, but the body of a man in his 80s was found inside the car.
He was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, in particular those who were in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6:30am and 7:30am yesterday morning.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.