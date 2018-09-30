Man dies after collision with van

30 September 2018

A man has died after a collision with a van in Dublin.

It happened at around 4.15am this morning when the male pedestrian in his 30s was killed in the collision on the Naas Road inbound at Kingswood, Co. Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene, but the injured man was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

