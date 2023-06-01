Young man dies after jet ski incident on Irish lake

The body of a young man has been recovered from a lake in Co Clare following a jet ski incident yesterday evening.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Lough Derg at Killaloe, Co Clare

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated a search-and-rescue operation in conjunction with gardaí and the National Ambulance Service.

The Shannon-based coast guard helicopter R115 and Killaloe Coast Guard Unit were sent to the scene.

People Involved

Advertisement

The man, believed to be a teenager died after the jet ski he was using was involved in an incident on Lough Derg, yesterday evening.

Two girls who were also on the jet ski managed to swim to safety after it flipped over and threw them into the water near the Bridge in Killaloe Co Clare.

The Killaloe coast guard unit was sent to the scene shortly before 5:30pm and began a search, along with the local fire brigade.

The rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon was also involved in the search.

Advertisement

The mans body was recovered close to the bridge later in the evening.

Following a further search, his body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Irish Coast Guard extended its sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.