Play Button
Play Button
News

Young man dies after jet ski incident on Irish lake

Young man dies after jet ski incident on Irish lake
River Barrow rescue, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The body of a young man has been recovered from a lake in Co Clare following a jet ski incident yesterday evening.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Lough Derg at Killaloe, Co Clare

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated a search-and-rescue operation in conjunction with gardaí and the National Ambulance Service.

The Shannon-based coast guard helicopter R115 and Killaloe Coast Guard Unit were sent to the scene.

People Involved

Advertisement

The man, believed to be a teenager died after the jet ski he was using was involved in an incident on Lough Derg, yesterday evening.

Two girls who were also on the jet ski managed to swim to safety after it flipped over and threw them into the water near the Bridge in Killaloe Co Clare.

The Killaloe coast guard unit was sent to the scene shortly before 5:30pm and began a search, along with the local fire brigade.

The rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon was also involved in the search.

Advertisement

The mans body was recovered close to the bridge later in the evening.

Following a further search, his body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Irish Coast Guard extended its sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Alleged assault of Wexford bus driver leads to two arrests

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Teenage girl has died following an incident involving a tractor

 By Joleen Murphy
Life 3

'Hidden gem' Waterford beach ranked among top 10 in Ireland

 By Cillian Doyle
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement