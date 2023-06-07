Man dies after medical emergency on Aer Lingus flight to Cork Airport

A man has died after falling ill on an Aer Lingus flight bound for Cork Airport yesterday afternoon.

The aeroplane had taken off from César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport earlier that day.

Emergency services including airport police, a fire brigade and the National Ambulance Service were on standby on Cork Airport's runway as they were alerted to the medical emergency ahead of the aeroplane touching down.

The man was pronounced dead by medics soon after the plane had landed.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Commenting on the traffic incident, a Gardaí spokesperson said: "Gardaí received a report of an incident in which a passenger had taken ill on board a flight to Cork Airport yesterday evening, 6th of June 2023. A man was later pronounced deceased and the body was removed from the scene."

Cork Airport, meanwhile, is not making any comment on the matter "with respect to the passenger concerned and their family."

