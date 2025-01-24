Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man dies after tree falls on car in Donegal

Man dies after tree falls on car in Donegal
Alex Rowley
Alex Rowley
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has died after a tree fell on his car in County Donegal.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning at Feddyglass near Raphoe Village.

Emergency services attended the scene at around half 5 this morning on the N14 outside Lifford.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body remains there at this time.

Advertisement

Work was hampered during Storm Eowyn as Donegal remained under a status red wind warning until 2 o'clock this afternoon.

Gardaí are working with council crews and contractors to remove the man's body from the scene.

The N14 is still closed this evening and a forensic examination is starting to take place.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Smartwatches cause anxiety and stress, according to new research

 By Emily Keegan
Kilkenny News 2

Storm Eowyn: Storm rips roof off South Kilkenny sports complex

 By Beat News
News 3

Gilet and baseball cap part of new Garda Uniform

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement