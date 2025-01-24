Man dies after tree falls on car in Donegal

A man has died after a tree fell on his car in County Donegal.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning at Feddyglass near Raphoe Village.

Emergency services attended the scene at around half 5 this morning on the N14 outside Lifford.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body remains there at this time.

Advertisement

Work was hampered during Storm Eowyn as Donegal remained under a status red wind warning until 2 o'clock this afternoon.

Gardaí are working with council crews and contractors to remove the man's body from the scene.

The N14 is still closed this evening and a forensic examination is starting to take place.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.