Man dies following motorcycle crash in Tipperary

01 September 2018

Beat understands a man has died following a road traffic collision this evening, 1st September 2018.

The incident occurred at approximately 18:30 on the N24, Clonmel to Carrick-On-Suir road.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Emergency Services currently attending motorbike RTA between Kilsheelan & Carrick on Suir. Avoid area if possible. — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) September 1, 2018

#TIPPERARY N24 closed due to a crash. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 1, 2018

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in County Tipperary this evening.

The accident happened around 6:30pm on the main Clonmel/Carrick-on-Suir Road, the N24 near Carrick.

Emergency services are still at the scene and the road is expected to be closed until tomorrow. — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) September 1, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss