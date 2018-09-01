Man dies following motorcycle crash in Tipperary

Man dies following motorcycle crash in Tipperary01 September 2018
Beat understands a man has died following a road traffic collision this evening, 1st September 2018.
The incident occurred at approximately 18:30 on the N24, Clonmel to Carrick-On-Suir road.
Emergency services are still at the scene.
Local diversions are in place.
Emergency Services currently attending motorbike RTA between Kilsheelan & Carrick on Suir. Avoid area if possible.
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) September 1, 2018
#TIPPERARY N24 closed due to a crash. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY
— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 1, 2018
