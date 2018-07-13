Man dies following Waterford assault

13 July 2018

A 27 year old man who was assaulted in Waterford City in the early hours of last Saturday morning has died.

Damien O’Brien suffered head injuries in the attack, at the junction of John Street and The Manor at around 3am on Saturday.

He was transferred to Cork University Hospital where he remained in a critical condition.

Gardai confirmed that he passed away this afternoon.

Gardaí arrested a 25-year-old man on Sunday, who was later released without charge.

A file’s being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation and a postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital tomorrow.

