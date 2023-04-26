Man dies following workplace accident at beach-side amusement park

An employee has died following a workplace accident at a beach-side amusement park.

An unnamed 52-year-old worker was initially left in a critical condition after he sustained a head injury at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, west of Newcastle in the UK, on Sunday, March 19th.

The incident occurred on ground level when the park was closed to the public. No other employees were injured in the incident.

An investigation by Northumbria Police and the UK's Health & Safety Executive revealed no offences had been committed by the amusement park operator.

Commenting on the tragic incident, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said the force had carried out "a range of enquiries" and were "satisfied that no criminal offences were committed."

All investigations have since been completed.

Following the incident on March 19th, Ocean Beach Pleasure Park thanked emergency services who "arrived promptly" before taking the staff member to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

A case file on the employee's tragic death will be prepared for the coroner.

Ride collapses at theme park with children on board

In an unrelated incident in August 2022, a ride at one of the UK's oldest amusement parks failed, leaving two people injured in what has been described as a "crush."

The all-new 'Shipwrecked' ride at the Blackgang Chine amusement park in the Isle of Wight stopped suddenly with several people on board on Monday, August 8th.

The Island Echo reported at the time that paramedics were called to the scene where two people were taken to hospital for leg injuries and shoulder pain.

Eyewitnesses report having heard children scream as desperate onlookers climbed the ride to help those who were stuck.

Speaking to The Metro another eye-witness said her "family, which includes a three-year-old, were on the ride and it began to make an odd sound" before the ride "collapsed."

The park was temporarily shut following the incident but has since reopened. The Shipwrecked ride has since reopened.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Vectis Ventures said: “Here at Blackgang Chine we experienced an incident with our Shipwrecked ride. Our team quickly responded to the incident and all guests were quickly and safely evacuated.

“The safe performance of our rides is key to what we do. We have stringent safety control procedures in place that we were able to instantly deploy”.