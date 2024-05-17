Play Button
Man dies following workplace-related incident in Longford

An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
A man in his 60s has died following a workplace accident in County Longford on Thursday evening.

The incident happened in Ballymahon just after 7:30pm, when gardaí and emergency services were called when the man was struck by a works vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar where a post mortem will take place.

The area was preserved for examination and the road has since reopened. The HSA and local Coroner have been notified.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

By Michael Bolton

