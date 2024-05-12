Man dies from suspected fatal assault in Kildare

A man in his 30s has died from a fatal assault following an incident in Naas, County Kildare.

Gardaí and Emergency services were alerted shortly after 3:15am on Sunday regarding an incident at a residential property in Sallins Park, Sallins.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his early 20s was arrested and is currently being held at a Garda station in Kildare.

Advertisement

The body of the deceased remains at the scene, which has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been informed, and preparations are underway for a post-mortem examination.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Naas Garda Station. Additionally, a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to keep the deceased's family informed of developments.

By Michael Bolton

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.