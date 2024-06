A post-mortem is due to be carried out on a man who died in a road crash in County Clare yesterday.

The man in his 40s, died when the car he was driving hit a barrier on the Ennis Bypass shortly after 12:30pm.

It's believed he may have been suffering from a medical issue when the crash occurred.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the single-vehicle crash and the N85 has since reopened.

