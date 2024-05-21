Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man dies in single vehicle crash

Man dies in single vehicle crash
Photo: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Tullamore, County Offaly.

The incident happened just after 11pm, when gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at the L1005 at Bracknagh near Clonbologue.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local Coroner was notified, and the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Advertisement

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site this morning, and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with video footage (including dash cam) or recordings from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station at 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

By Michael Bolton

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Baby Reindeer ‘firestorm’ has caused untold damage to me – ‘real-life Martha’

 By Beat News
News 2

Man killed in motorbike crash in Co Wicklow

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Mary Berry and Bridgerton cast among celebrities at Chelsea Flower Show

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement