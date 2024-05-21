Man dies in single vehicle crash

A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Tullamore, County Offaly.

The incident happened just after 11pm, when gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at the L1005 at Bracknagh near Clonbologue.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local Coroner was notified, and the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site this morning, and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with video footage (including dash cam) or recordings from along the route at the time of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station at 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

