A man has died following a farming incident in Co. Tipperary.

According to Gardai, the 47-year-old man was working with machinery on a farm in Rathcabbin, Borriskane Co. Tipperary this morning when the incident occurred.

It is believed the man was using a digger on the pig farm which was subsequently struck by a fallen tree at approximately 08:30 on 27th September 2018.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and investigations are underway.

Share it:













Don't Miss