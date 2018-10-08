Man dies, two injured, in Cork stabbing

08 October 2018

A man has died after a stabbing in Co. Cork this morning.

The man was stabbed at a house on Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, at around 1.50am.

Gardaí were called to the house and found a 44-year-old man dead with suspected stab wounds.

A man and woman, both in their 40s, were also in the house and have been taken to Cork University Hospital and Cork Mercy Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau has been notified.

It is believed that there had been an altercation in the house.

Gardaí have appeal for witnesses who may have been in or around Dan Corkery Place in the early hours of the morning to contact the incident room at Macroom Garda Station 026 20590, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

