A man has died in a road accident at Portroe, Co Tipperary today.

He was found at 9.45am this morning in a car which had crashed into a large tree on the roadside.

The driver and only occupant of the car – a man aged in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Limerick University Hospital, where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are investigating.

– Digital desk

