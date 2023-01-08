Play Button
Play Button
News

Man found dead in unexplained circumstances in Dublin

Man found dead in unexplained circumstances in Dublin
Garda vehicle, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

By David Young, PA

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road in Rathmines, Dublin, shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

His body has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a postmortem examination will be conducted.

The scene remained preserved on Sunday morning and gardaí said the results of the postmortem examination will assist in determining the course of their investigation.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Six women arrested following death of 1-year-old boy at nursery

 By Robbie Byrne
Kilkenny News 2

Tesco could finally open Kilkenny store following purchase of landmark site

 By Robbie Byrne
Sport 3

Brian Cody is set for return to management in Kilkenny

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement