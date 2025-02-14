Play Button
News

Man found guilty of rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India

Man found guilty of rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India
Danielle McLaughlin. File photo
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been found guilty of the rape and murder of an Irish backpacker in India.

Danielle McLaughlin was found dead in Goa in 2017.

Originally from Buncrana in Co. Donegal, she had travelled to India in February of 2017.

Just two weeks later her body was found in a field in Goa close to where she'd been staying in a beach hut.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old been raped before being killed.

After a protracted legal process, 31-year-old local man Vikat Bhagat was found guilty at the District and Sessions Court in south Goa.

In a statement Danielle's family say justice has "finally been achieved."

Tanaiste Simon Harris has paid tribute to Danielle's family and says he hopes the verdict represents some closure for them.

Advertisement

Reporting by Tara Duggan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Between 4 and 5pm most popular time to buy Valentine's flowers

 By Beat News
News 2

Dead Flower Shop opens to remember 274 women killed in Ireland since 1996

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Waterford remains under status yellow weather alert until midday

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement