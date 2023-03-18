Play Button
Play Button
News

Man held over New IRA claim following shooting of Northern Ireland detective

Man held over New IRA claim following shooting of Northern Ireland detective
John Caldwell, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell.

The man was arrested in Derry on Saturday.

It comes after a typed message was posted on a wall in the city purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

Advertisement

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

Advertisement

The detective remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 have arrested a man in connection with the claim of responsibility following the attack.

Advertisement

“The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“He was arrested this morning, Saturday, March 18, following the search of a property in Derry/Londonderry.

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following gunshots in busy area

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following single car collision

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

Man charged with murder of woman in Dublin house fire

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement