Man in critical condition after being hit by car yesterday evening

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in County Kerry.

The incident happened in Waterville yesterday evening.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian happened at Spunkane in Waterville, County Kerry shortly before 8 o'clock yesterday evening.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was rushed by ambulance, to Cork University Hospital, where he's currently in a critical condition.

Advertisement

The road will remain closed this morning, while a technical examination of the scene takes place. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly those with dash-cam footage.

Three people died on Irish roads at the weekend

Three people died in separate crashes in Limerick, Louth and Monaghan at the weekend.

A number of people were also been injured, including two children.

Advertisement

In Limerick, a young woman in her 20s has died following a crash.

Two children, a boy and a girl were also injured in the collision.

A man in his thirties is also receiving treatment in hospital following that single-car collision near Pallasgreen at around 3.30am.

In Louth, a man in his 30s has died in hospital, from injuries received in a single vehicle crash on the R176 in Carlingford in the early hours of the Sunday morning.

Advertisement

In Monaghan, a man in his 50's has died following a two-vehicle crash on the N12 at Knockaconny at around 11.15am Saturday morning.

Two people in the second car received non-life threatening injuries and were brought to hospital in Drogheda and Cavan for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to all three crashes, and road closures are currently in operation at the crash sites in Limerick and Louth.