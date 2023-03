Man in custody in connection with fatal stabbing of man (37) in Kilkenny

Sarah Slater

A 69-year-old man remains in garda custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Kilkenny on Monday night.

Gardaí were called to a semi-detached house on Meadow Way after emergency services were alerted to an incident by neighbours in the quiet housing estate on the Castlecomer Road, which is within minutes of the city centre.

Despite efforts by emergency services to save 37-year-old Rafal Jaycna's life he was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood Mr Jaycna was stabbed multiple times in his leg.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem examination carried out by chief State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Cullis. The postmortem results are not being released by gardaí for operational reasons.

Another 12 hours were added to the 24-hour detention time of the 69-year-and he is being held at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Both of the men are understood to be related to one another. The older man was taken into custody shortly afterward the fatal incident.

In a statement this morning gardaí said: “The man still remains in Garda custody at this time.”

Garda forensic team investigators and senior gardaí carried-out detailed examinations of the scene throughout Tuesday.

Gardaí added the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the postmortem examination.

A local elderly man who lives several houses away from where the fatal stabbing took place but who did not want to be named said: “The whole place is in shock. A lot of families in the area work in the St Stephens Army Barracks close by and at St Luke’s General Hospital.

“The estate is very subdued around here this morning. The area is a very friendly area and is made up of a lot of old well-known Kilkenny families. Some even have sons who played on the Senior All-Ireland Hurling team. This is a very small estate of about 50 houses.”

Gardaí carried out door-to-door enquiries late last night and throughout today.

They are appealing for anyone who was around the scene just prior or after the incident, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage to contact them on 056-7775000.