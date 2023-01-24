Play Button
Play Button
News

Man in his 40s has passed away following road traffic collision

Man in his 40s has passed away following road traffic collision
Garda tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a truck that occurred at approximately 9:30 am on Tuesday 24th January 2023 on the N69 at Mungret, County Limerick.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he has since passed away.

There were no other serious injuries reported.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place, as forensic collision investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N69 in the Mungret area between 9 am and 9:45 am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station at 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Four men charged with fraud and deception over tampering with horses

 By Beat News
News 2

Garda left with ‘long-lasting, permanent’ injuries following assault at the weekend

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Wexford resident jailed for nine years over rape of woman

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement