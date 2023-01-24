Man in his 40s has passed away following road traffic collision

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a truck that occurred at approximately 9:30 am on Tuesday 24th January 2023 on the N69 at Mungret, County Limerick.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he has since passed away.

There were no other serious injuries reported.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place, as forensic collision investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N69 in the Mungret area between 9 am and 9:45 am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station at 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.